Ogden ducklings saved from storm grate nemesis

OGDEN, Utah, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Might not be a better spot to get stuck in a storm drain than in front of a city’s public safety building.

That was the case for two ducklings rescued Friday morning just outside of Ogden’s Francom Public Safety Building.

“ Animal Service officers assisted some baby ducks today trapped in one of the storm drains,” the Ogden Police Department noted on social media Friday. “This is one of the more rewarding types of calls our Animal Service officers get to handle.”

“Mama duck was nowhere to be seen,” said OPD Lt. Will Farr, who oversees the animal service division. After her young fell through a storm drain grate in the night, she must have given them up for dead, he said.