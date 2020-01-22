Ogden elementary student finds loaded gun near school

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden responded to Odyssey Elementary School after a student there found a loaded gun on school grounds and reported to an adult.

“On 1-22-2020, officers were dispatched to Odyssey Elementary after a child found a loaded .22 caliber Ruger Mark II handgun on the ground on school property,” an Ogden Police Department statement says.

The school is at 375 Goddard St. The student did the right thing and alerted a nearby adult, a parent, an Ogden School District official noted.

“The gun was discovered outside the school building near a door that leads to a kitchen area,” the OPD statement continues. “Officers collected the firearm and it has been turned over to CSI for processing.

“The gun is not listed as stolen. Officers have been in contact with the school principal and they are reviewing surveillance footage to determine whether we can ascertain how the weapon got there. Efforts to identify the gun owner will continue. This is an ongoing investigation.”