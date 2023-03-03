Ogden family temporarily displaced following morning house fire

OGDEN, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden family is temporarily displaced following a house fire Friday morning.

Fire crews responded at 7:19 a.m. to reports of a fire in the 700 block of 27th Street, according to a news release from the Ogden City Fire Department.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a single-family home with smoke and fire coming from inside the home and the attic. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame,” the release states.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to the news release.

The American Red Cross is assisting the mother, three children and three dogs who live in the home, fire officials said.

Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000, the release states. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The South Ogden Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, the release states.