Ogden Fire crews fight late-night residential garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A report of a structure fire brought several units from the Ogden Fire Department to a residence east of Monroe Boulevard near 800 North late Tuesday night.

Crews arrived at 11:43 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home’s attached garage.

They had to remove part of the the front garage door in order to gain access, while also entering through the house. They began an interior attack on the fire and brought it under control within several minutes.

The home’s occupants had already safely evacuated.

The homeowner, whose name is Diana, sat in a lawn chair on the driveway next door, gently calming her dog.

“I was so worried about him,” she said. “He took off running, and I was afraid I wouldn’t get him back.”

Fire crews reported that the dog was found at a neighbor’s house.

Diana’s daughter, who also lives in the home, was in tears just thinking about what could have happened. She also had stored several items in the garage and didn’t know if anything was salvageable. Friends comforted her and her mother as the lights of the fire trucks flashed across the scene.

An hour after the fire started, crews were conducting salvage and overhaul of the structure and some were preparing to head back to the station.

Diana said the smoke detectors in the house worked, but she thinks there needs to be a better system for alerting people to a fire in their home. She was thankful, though, that no one was injured and the house was still standing.

“The fire department got here really quick,” she said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation into the early hours of Wednesday, and officials did not yet have an estimate of damage.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.