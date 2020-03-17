Ogden Fire crews respond to structure fire at foundry

OGDEN, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday night at 2738 Commerce Way.

According to a news release from Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Shelby Willis, crews arrived at 9:43 p.m. to find smoke showing from a bay at GSC Foundries, also known as PCC Structurals. The company produces aluminum, steel, and titanium investment castings for the aerospace and defense industries.

Workers inside the building reported the fire and had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

“Upon making entry crews found a vat of oil on fire. Fire was contained to the vat of oil,” the news release says.

A suppression system within the building dispersed carbon dioxide, which prevented the fire from spreading. Crews applied water and quickly extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Willis said damage is estimated at $10,000.

Nineteen firefighters from Ogden and South Ogden responded with two ladder trucks, two fire engines, two paramedic rescues, one ambulance, and one Battalion Chief.

There are no injuries associated with this incident.