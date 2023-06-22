Ogden fire displaces 2 adults, 2 children, pets

OGDEN, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people and several pets were displaced by a house fire Thursday afternoon in Ogden.

Dispatch was alerted to the fire at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. Crews responded to the area of 3301 Polk Ave. and found flames coming through the structure’s roof, says a news release issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.

“Crews quickly mitigated fire conditions with fire contained to the attic space,” the OCFD statement says. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $200,000 at this time.”

Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire responded with 17 firefighters, two ladder trucks, two engines, one rescue truck, one ambulance, and the Battalion Chief.

“There were no injuries associated with this incident,” the news release says. “There are two adults, two children and several pets displaced at this time.”