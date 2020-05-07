Ogden fire displaces 4 families; crews delayed after receiving wrong address

OGDEN, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Weber County knocked down a residential fire in Ogden Wednesday afternoon after mistakenly being dispatched to an address 20 blocks to the south, in South Ogden.

The original caller gave the address as 4539 S. Adams Ave. in a 3:34 p.m. call. Crews responded to that address, but found no fire.

A second call, at 3:40 p.m., directed the 36 firefighters — from Ogden, South Ogden, Weber County and Riverdale — to an address at 2539 Adams Ave., a house divided into apartments.

Two ladder trucks, five fire engines, two paramedic units, two ambulances, two fire marshals and one battalion chief arrived at the scene.

“Upon arrival on the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the upper floors and roof,” an Ogden City Fire statement says. “Crews made entry into the second floor apartment and quickly extinguished the fire.”

A dog died in the blaze, and four families were displaced.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, the OCFD statement says..

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000.