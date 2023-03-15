Ogden fire displaces 9 residents, including 6 children

OGDEN, Utah, March 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three adults and six children were displaced by a residential fire Tuesday night in Ogden.

Ogden City Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:05 p.m. to the structure, in the area of 1000 East and 36th Street.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the basement at the rear of the home,” an Ogden City Fire statement says.

“Fire crews quickly searched the home as another crew extinguished the fire. The quick actions of the firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin within the basement.”

There were no injuries to the occupants or responders, the OCPD statement says.

“Red Cross was called to assist the three displaced adults and the six displaced children. Firefighters from Ogden Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to extinguish the fire, 18 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engines, one ambulance, one paramedic truck, and the Battalion Chief responded.”

The Fire Marshal’s office has responded to the scene to investigate, the OCPD news release says.

“The building is being secured and has an estimated $10,000 in damage.”