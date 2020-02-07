Dog rescued from burning home by Ogden firefighters

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Ogden City Fire crews rescued a family dog from a residential fire Thursday afternoon. Photo Courtesy: Ogden Fire Department

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Fire crews rescued a family dog from a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews went to the scene, in the 900 block of Binford St., at 3:05 p.m. and began tweeting their progress:

  • “Ogden fire is currently on a residential structure fire,” officials said at 3:11 p.m.
  • “Crews are actively mitigating the fire,” they tweeted at 3:13 p.m.
  • “Crews are securing utilities and preparing to ventilate the structure,” they said at 3:17 p.m.
  • “Crews have an all clear of the residence,” said a 3:23 p.m. tweet.
  • “Positive pressure ventilation is in place, officials tweeted at 3:30 p.m.
  • “Fire is out at this time,” they tweeted at 3:41 p.m. “Salvage and overhaul to begin.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

