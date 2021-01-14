Ogden house fire causes $80K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A bystander reported a house fire early Thursday morning, and Ogden City Fire Department crews rushed to the scene, at 2526 Monroe Blvd.

The call came in at 2:46 a.m., a statement from the department says.

“The calling party reports seeing heavy smoke and flames,” the statement says. “Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure.

“Crews quickly mitigated fire conditions. Fire was contained to the rear of the structure and the fire was out at 03:07 a.m.”

The residence was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The blaze did an estimated $80,000 worth of damage, the statement says.

Eighteen firefighters from the Ogden City Fire Department and the South Ogden Fire Department responded to the scene with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one Deputy Fire Marshal and the Battalion Chief.