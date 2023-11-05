Ogden man, 54, dies in Idaho crash

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was killed in a car crash at the intersection of two highways in Idaho.

“Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 10:27 A.M., on Highway 89 near Highway 36 in Bear Lake County,” the ISP said online.

The press release said a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 21-year-old female from Ogden was traveling northbound on U.S. 89.

A 2003 Cadillac Deville driven by a 54-year-old male from Ogden was traveling southbound on U.S. 89, according to the post issued Friday.

“The Hyundai was preparing to merge onto Highway 36 when it crossed the center line and collided with the Cadillac.”

The driver of the Cadillac was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Two passengers in his vehicle were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt.

The lanes at the junction of the two highways were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.