Ogden man accepts plea deal after violent domestic assault in 2017

OGDEN, Utah, July 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is facing at least two additional years in jail after accepting a plea deal in a violent domestic assault in 2017.

Daniel Allen Young, 39, pleaded guilty on Thursday to:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony, which was reduced to a class A misdemeanor

In exchange for the pleas, the following charges were dismissed without prejudice:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Attempted rape, a first-degree felony

The original probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Ogden Police Department, says that at about 1 a.m. on June 17, 2017, Young entered the home of the woman without her permission or knowledge.

Young stripped to his underwear and stood at the end of the bed, where the woman saw him when she awoke. He demanded intimate relations, the statement says. He then removed her sleeping clothes “while he held her down by strangling her neck.

“She was able to fight him off and ran escaped the room with him following after her. During her escape, she fell down the stairs fracturing her toe, then ran outside,” yelling for help, the statement says.

Police say Young followed the victim outside, where the argument continued.

The victim ultimately agreed to be quiet if he would leave, the statement said. Young went inside to dress, but he returned holding two children who live in the residence.

“The victim ran back inside begging him not to take them, at which point he accidentally dropped one of the boys while setting him down, then produced a kitchen knife.”

Back inside the residence, Young then pinned the victim against the stove, pushed her head into the hood hard enough to dent the metal, “and stated he was going to kill her, while slashing toward her throat,” the statement says.

“She blocked the movement, which sliced her right index finger severely, requiring eight stitches. At some point during the scuffle he kicked her in the stomach which caused internal damage.”

The woman ran to the residences of neighbors in the condominium complex, seeking help, the statement said.

“Meanwhile, the arrestee put both boys inside his truck, then returned to the home. The female victim seized the moment to enter his truck and drive to a friends home … at which time the police were called.”

When questioned by officers, Young admitted that he entered the home, confronted the victim in the bedroom, and kicked her in the stomach, the statement says. He also admitted that the children witnessed the incident.

Young, who has been held for two years in the Weber County Jail, was sentenced to three additional years in the jail in place of prison time, which was ordered and then suspended by the judge.

In July of 2023, the judge will determine whether Young can participate in a work release program in the final year of his sentence. Any violations during the final year would mean Young would return to jail and might be sentenced to additional jail or prison time.