Ogden man allegedly abused wife, held her hostage for days

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after he allegedly assaulted his wife, causing her to lose consciousness almost daily while he prevented her from leaving their apartment over a period of almost two weeks, court documents say.

Gephardt Daily will not identify the man, in his 40s, to protect the privacy of the victim.

“The unlawful detention began after he accused her of cheating which led to them arguing and (the man) hitting her on the head,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“He choked her with his right forearm causing the victim to not be able to breathe, see blackness and stars, lose track of time, and urinate herself.”

The statement says the husband forced his wife to have sex, struck her in the vaginal area, called her by derogatory terms and “threatened to kill her, telling her she did not deserve to live.”

“He would not let her leave the apartment to go to work or even walk their dog alone. (His) threats continued that if she ever tried to leave him, he would kill her.”

The wife was found to have deep purple bruising around both eyes and one cheek, and “difficulty talking, with a raspy or hoarse voice, neck tenderness, ongoing headaches, vision issues, hearing loss during the strangulation and afterwards in her right ear.”

The man was jailed for investigation of:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assaults producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping while committing unlawful detention, a third-degree felony

As always, any charges will be determined by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

The man was ordered held without bail at the Weber County Correctional Facility.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence is urged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 911.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can be reached at 800-897-LINK (5465). To view a list of additional resources in many Utah cities and counties, click here.