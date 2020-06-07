Ogden man allegedly broke flags placed to honor fallen officer

OGDEN, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man was arrested after he allegedly broke flags placed to honor fallen Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday and threw them on the ground.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Nathan Taufa Schaumkel, 28, is facing charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Abuse of a flag, a class B misdemeanor

Pedestrians yielding right-of-way, an infraction

The probable cause statement said that on June 1, the arresting officer responded to a report of criminal mischief.

“Business owners saw Nathan Schaumekel near their businesses acting aggressive,” the statement said. “Nathan then grabbed several small flags that had been placed outside to honor the recently deceased Ogden Police Officer. Nathan looked at the business owners as he broke the flags and threw them onto the ground. He also took a ribbon off the light post, walked across the street in between two marked crosswalks and tied it to a car across the street.”

The business owners provided the arresting officer with a description of Schaumkel and video from their security cameras was also provided that allegedly showed the suspect committing the offenses.

“I walked a short distance down the street and found Nathan,” the statement said. “After placing him under arrest and performing a search incident to arrest, I asked Nathan if he had anything illegal on his person. Nathan stated yes he did. I asked what Nathan had on his person and he stated he had a pocket knife.”

The officer asked Schaumkel if he was a felon, making the knife illegal, and he said he was.

“The knife was found in his left front pocket,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement. “I also located a .223 Remington rifle round in his right front pocket.”

Schaumkel was transported to Weber County Jail with his bail set at $6,000.