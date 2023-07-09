Ogden man arrested for 11 felonies related to child exploitation

OGDEN, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been arrested on 11 felony charges after he allegedly downloaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) onto various electronic devices at his residence, obtaining some through chat rooms and soliciting original videos from juveniles.

Alec Pantaleoni, 28, was charged on Thursday, July 6, on suspicion of:

Five counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

A search warrant was served Thursday, and multiple files were located.

“Your affiant reviewed these files and found that they were indisputable evidence of children being sexually abused and recorded,” say Pantaleoni’s charging documents, filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“He admitted to entering chat groups on popular social media applications and obtaining CSAM. He admitted to distributing it as well.”

Pantaleoni also admitted to targeting juveniles age 12 through 17 “where he would obtain CSAM from them and send them naked photos and videos of himself.”

The suspect provided the phone passcode and allowed the officer to search it, the statement says.

“Your affiant confirmed he sent 10s if not 100s of files of CSAM to others and obtained the same amount. Your affiant knows, based on the individuals he was talking to, that he was actively victimizing minors and children, obtaining CSAM from them. He was also taking their photos and organizing them into albums of the child so he could quickly access them later. … The A/P (arrested party) was keeping a typed diary using an old typewriter in which dates going as far back as 2020 were found.”

“Based on the hundreds of files located, and his admission the A/P was booked into jail.”

Pantaleoni was ordered held without bail.