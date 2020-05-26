Ogden man arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with 15-year-old girl

OGDEN, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, as well as keeping more than 25 explicit images of her on his phone.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Timothy Allen Cloyd Jr., 27, is facing charges of:

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Two counts unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

On Saturday, an interview was conducted with Cloyd in regards to an alleged sexual relationship that he allegedly had with a 15-year-old female victim.

“During the interview with Timothy he admitted to having sex twice with the 15-year-old victim while he was homeless and and being allowed to stay at the residence of the family of the victim,” the statement said. “Timothy described the sexual encounter taking place twice in a tent he was living in set up in the backyard of the residence of the family of the victim during the winter months of 2019-2020.”

During the course of the interview, Cloyd also admitted to receiving explicit pictures of the victim as well as sending at least one explicit image of himself to the victim.

“During the interview Timothy showed the detective where the explicit images could be located on his phone, describing a cell phone application which separates and hides the explicit images from the other images found on the cell phone,” the statement said. “In total, 26 explicit images of the victim were discovered with multiple explicit images of the suspect found in the same app.”

The mother of the victim, who is employed by the same gas station chain as Cloyd, told detectives that he recently quit his job after being “tipped off” by someone that the police were looking for him in connection with the case, and were planning on arresting him when he worked his next shift. Additionally, when Timothy quit, he publicly expressed his plans to “go on the run” to California, the statement said.

Cloyd was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.