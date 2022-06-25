Ogden man arrested, jailed after admitting to beating, stabbing girlfriend, police say

OGDEN, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been ordered jailed without bail after admitting to beating, stabbing and attempting to strangle his girlfriend.

Tommy Lyndon Willard, 53 was arrested at his home at 3000 Polk Ave. after police, responding to call for a welfare check Thursday, found the female there with visible injuries. She said her cohabitant boyfriend, Willard, was responsible for stabbing her with scissors, beating her with a bat, and attempting to strangle her, police said in a probable cause statement.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Willard corroborated her account, according to charging documents, which stated Willard held the woman captive with the threat of further violence.

Willard admitted causing the injuries “in a fit of jealousy and that he caused them just as the victim described,” according to a probable cause statement.

“Victim stated as she was being strangled, Tommy stated he was going to kill her. Tommy admitted his thought process was that of killing the victim as he was strangling her,” the document states.

Willard was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and attempted negligent homicide. He has been formally charged in 2nd District Court with the aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping charges only, documents show, and has been ordered by a judge to be held without bail.