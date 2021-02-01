Ogden man arrested on first-degree felony rape charge

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been arrested on a first-degree felony rape charge.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Benjamin Zavala, 42, is facing a first-degree felony charge of object rape along with a charge of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

On Saturday, the arresting officer responded to a barber shop in Ogden on the report of a sex offense. The victim reported to police that after the alleged assault, the suspect left walking eastbound on foot. The suspect was detained in that area.

“I then arrived at the barber shop,” the statement said. “I was greeted at the entrance by the victim. The victim was visibly crying and emotional. I gave the victim a moment to process what had happened before the victim was able to talk to me. After a few moments, the victim was able to talk to me. I asked the victim to explain what had happened.”

The victim stated that a man had come into the shop for a haircut. During the haircut the man talked with the victim about random things to pass the time, the statement said. The victim then advised that two co-workers left the barbershop to get lunch, leaving the victim alone with the suspect.

“The victim then stated that the conversation began to get weird,” the statement said. “The victim relayed that the suspect began asking questions about personal life and relationships.” He then allegedly made numerous comments about her body, hair and eyes, which made her uncomfortable.

The victim then stated the haircut was over and the suspect paid with a $20 bill. When the victim went to get the suspect change, the suspect pushed her against the wall holding her by her wrist. The victim then stated the suspect said she was “asking for it,” the affidavit said. He allegedly propositioned her, then sexually assaulted her.

“The victim then relayed that she punched the suspect in the face causing him to back off and state he was sorry,” the statement said. “The victim grabbed some scissors. The victim then chased the male out of the store and called the police.”

Zavala was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.