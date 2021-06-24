Ogden man charged with 10 counts of exploitation of a minor

OGDEN, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held in the Weber County Jail after being charged with 10 counts of exploitation of a minor.

Jeffrey Lee Ingram, 52, is facing the second-degree felonies in connection with the alleged sharing of pornographic images of prepubescent girls.

Ingram was previously in the news after pleading guilty to the 2010 attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant when she was stabbed near her belly button and her throat was slashed. As part of Ingram’s plea deal, some additional charges were dropped.

In the current child pornography case, an investigation began in May after Layton police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an IP address that appeared to be sharing child pornography files.

“I viewed the files attached to the tip and observed that they appeared to depict nude

prepubescent females,” the Layton Police officer’s statement says. “The internet service provider responded to the service of the subpoena and identified the subscriber at an address in Ogden.”

On Tuesday, June 22, “members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force served a residential search warrant on the suspect address searching for evidence child

pornography,” the police statement says.

“During the search of the residence, numerous files of child pornography were found on devices belonging to Jeffrey Lee Ingram. Three notebooks were found belonging to Jeffrey that had detailed lists of suspect websites and child exploitation victim’s names.”

Ingram was read his Miranda Rights, his probable cause statement says.

“Jeffrey admitted that the suspect account belonged to him and to downloading the files of child pornography on his devices. Based on the evidence that was found on Jeffrey’s devices at his residence, there is probable cause to believe Jeffrey Ingram committed the crime of Sexual Exploitation of Minor.”

Ingram is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail.

The 2010 stabbing happened in Midvale, an affidavit in that case says. At the time of the assault, the victim was four months pregnant and had a protective order against Ingram. His sentence was three years to life in prison.