Ogden man charged with felony after allegedly using mop as weapon in robbery attempt

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tried to steal items from a 7-Eleven store and then grabbed a mop and used it to hit the clerk.

Raymond Heath Roberts, 28, has been charged on suspicion of aggravated robbery – use or threaten use of weapon, a first-degree felony.

Roberts is also facing a class B misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when Roberts went into the 7-Eleven and started to conceal items in his pockets.

When he tried to leave the store without paying, the clerk stopped him and locked the door so he couldn’t leave.

“Raymond picked up a mop and began to strike the clerk, trying to get the clerk away from the door,” the arresting officer wrote. “The clerk fought with Raymond and held him on the ground until police arrived.”

The officer searched the suspect and found pieces of burnt tinfoil in his pocket, the charging document states.

“Raymond admitted he had used heroin recently,” the officer wrote.

Roberts was booked into Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.