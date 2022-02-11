Ogden man injured in drive-by shooting; suspects at large

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police responding to a shots fired call on Thursday afternoon found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Ogden police were called to the area of 1100 Monroe Blvd. at 12:20 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, age 41, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” says a statement released by the department.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim reported that he had been shot from a vehicle traveling on Monroe Boulevard in an unknown direction. The victim advised there were two male suspects inside the vehicle.

“The investigation has determined this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time. Investigation of this incident is ongoing.”