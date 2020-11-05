Ogden man jailed after allegedly choking relative, saying he was ‘God’

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail after he allegedly abused a 73-year-old relative.

Ogden City police were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon, and made contact with the victim, who said she was assaulted by Jeremy Max Rose, 43.

“The victim stated that she was at home with (Rose),” the probable cause statement says. “The victim told me that she was blow drying her hair when Jeremy approached her and got in her face. Jeremy began saying things such as ‘You’re a betrayer’ and that he ‘is God.'”

The woman told officers Rose suffers from schizophrenia and goes into psychosis when he is off his medication, the statement says.

“Jeremy then grabbed the victim’s left wrist and forced her over the arm of the couch in the living room. The victim was now face down and Jeremy was holding down both of her wrist from behind. The victim could not see Jeremy but, believed he then put his knees on her back because she began to feel a significant amount of pressure on her ribs,” the statement says.

“The victim then told me that Jeremy began to choke her with his left hand. The victim never lost consciousness but, she believed that Jeremy was going to kill her and she was having a difficult time breathing.”

The woman attempted to fight back by kicking Rose, but was unsuccessful, she told police.

“The victim pleaded to Jeremy that he was going to kill her if he didn’t stop. Jeremy eventually released his grip and walked away.”

The woman then went to the house of another relative, and called police, the statement says.

“I observed that the victim had redness on the front and side of her neck. There was also petechia bruising on the back of her neck. The victim’s left wrist also had bruising and a couple superficial cuts. CSI responded to the scene and verified the marks on the victim’s neck were consistent with choking.”

Officers responded to the residence and found Rose, who appeared to be having a psychotic episode, the statement says.

“Jeremy was saying that officers were playing videos games and referred to one officer as Eric. Jeremy refused to answer the door. The victim provided officers with a key and

were able to make entry into the residence. Jeremy was taken into custody without incident.”

Rose was charged with aggravated abuse of a disabled or elder adult, intentional, a second-degree felony. He is being held in the Weber County jail without bail.