Ogden man jailed for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping charges

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was arrested Saturday evening after he reportedly pointed a gun at three other people in his residence while telling them he was having suicidal thoughts.

Ogden City police were alerted at about 7 p.m., and responded to the 1700 block of 1950 South.

“The complainant reported that Rayl Brown was inside of his home, and had produced a gun and was threatening to kill himself. The complainant reported that Rayl had also pointed the gun at him and two other persons inside the residence and told them that they could not leave or he would kill himself.”

The caller was able to flee the residence before calling police, Brown’s affidavit says.

“The complainant advised that there were two additional persons inside with Rayl and believed they were being held hostage. Officers were able to speak with Rayl and one of the victims over the phone and confirmed that Rayl was still armed with a handgun and was not allowing the victims to leave the residence.”

OCPD officers “were eventually able to get Rayl and the victims to leave the residence without incident and Rayl was placed under arrest,” the police statement says. “Under Miranda, Rayl admitted to threatening the three victims with the firearm and telling them that they could not leave. Rayl stated that he did this because he was intending to kill himself and he wanted them to watch.”

At one point during this incident, one of the victims reportedly attempted to take the gun from Rayl, “and Rayl responded by kicking him in the chest, causing him to fall down a short flight of stairs. Under Miranda, Rayl admitted to kicking the victim.”

Brown was booked into the Weber County jail for investigation of:

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Brown was ordered to be held without bail.

People experiencing thoughts of self-harm are encouraged to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.