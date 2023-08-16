Ogden man killed in workplace accident at Clearfield manufacturing plant

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has died after an industrial accident at his workplace in Clearfield, police confirmed.

The accident happened at about 6:37 a.m. Wednesday at Utility Trailer Manufacturing, 1111 S. 1000 West, Clearfield. North Davis Fire crews and Clearfield City police responded to the scene.

First responders found coworkers providing CPR to a 27-year-old man who had suffered severe head trauma,” a Clearfield police statement says.

“The victim was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital (Layton) in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries a short time after he arrived.

“Though still being investigated, it appears a piece of equipment which was suspended above the work station, fell on the victim.”

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials have been notified about the workplace accident.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

“Our condolences are offered to the family, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this incident,” the Clearfield City Police statement says.