Ogden man takes plea deal, admits guilt after assaulting estranged wife, her male friend

OGDEN, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man jailed on multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted his estranged wife and her male friend in February has pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea deal.

John Dale Perry, 54, pleaded guilty to:

Aggravated assault, amended to a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

An additional charge of assault, a class B misdemeanor, was dismissed without prejudice.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says the assault happened on Feb. 22 of this year. Police called to the scene, in the area of 2080 Washington Blvd., confirmed the stabbing and found two knives at the scene. One knife was covered with blood and the other was clean and still folded shut.

Perry had been transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in critical condition for treatment of a puncture wound to the groin.

Perry’s estranged wife told officers at the scene that Perry, whom she separated from about six months earlier, had learned where she and her male friend were living, and had confronted them when they went out, the probable cause statement says.

Perry had been in an altercation with her male friend, who first tried to fend him by swinging a knife and kicking, the woman told officers. She said Perry had threatened her and her male friend’s lives in the past.

The statement says the male friend initially shoved Perry away, then Perry went toward the woman, grabbing her ponytail and causing her to fall backward. Perry also fell, still holding the ponytail as they were both on the ground, and he began hitting the woman, the probable cause statement says.

The male friend, still armed with a knife, came to assist the woman, she told officers. It was then Perry was stabbed, the victims told police.

“John confirmed that he and (the male friend) had gotten into a physical altercation first, then he went to hug the female,” the statement says. “When confronted with his actions likely not being a hug, he did admit to grabbing the female.”

Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for June 17 in 2nd District Court. The sentence for the felony assault charge is up to five years in prison.