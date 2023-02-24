Ogden man, woman, indicted after alleged carjacking attempt in South Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City has indicted an Ogden man and woman on charges they carjacked an SUV that belonged to an “elderly citizen.”

According to court documents, on Jan. 30 of this year, Elvis Tahirovic and Brittany Ann Peters, both 33, “fled from Salt Lake City Police in a reported stolen Mercedes out of South Salt Lake,” says a statement issued by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“Salt Lake City Police initiated a high-speed pursuit, that was terminated due to public safety. Utilizing the Department of Public Safety helicopter, Tahirovic and Peters were tracked crossing into Davis, Weber and Box Elder Counties before troopers utilized a ‘cold spike’ to flatten the Mercedes tires in Weber County.”

According to the complaint, at the intersection of Higley Road, the Mercedes came to an abrupt stop and Peters ran to a Chevrolet Tahoe at a stop sign and opened the driver’s door.

“Tahirovic also exited the Mercedes and ran to the driver’s door of the Tahoe, and forcibly removed the elderly victim out of his SUV before getting behind the wheel. Peters entered the passenger’s seat of the Tahoe. Tahirovic and Peters were unable to take off in the vehicle because the victim took the keys out of the ignition.”

Unable to flee, Tahirovic charged for the victim, but authorities arrived and took Tahirovic and Peters into custody, the released statement says.

“Tahirovic and Peters are charged with one count of carjacking. The defendants made their initial court appearance on their indictment Feb. 16, 2023, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.”

The case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlos Esqueda is prosecuting the case.