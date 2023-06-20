Ogden mayor announces new city CAO, pending Council approval

OGDEN, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell has announced his appointment of Mara A. Brown as Chief Administrative Officer.

The CAO selection will go before Ogden City Council in the coming weeks for Advice and Consent to finalize the transition, a statement from the Mayor’s Office says.

Current Ogden City CAO Mark Johnson will retire on June 30 after serving for 12 years under the Caldwell Administration and was Management Services Director preceding that. Mark also served a 2-year term on the Ogden City Council before his time in Administration.

Brown has served as Ogden City’s Management Services Director since Jan. 1, 2021, and was the Chief Deputy City Attorney beginning in 2007. She brings training, experience, and personal strengths to the role, the Mayor’s statement says.

“Mara is honest, ethical, and trustworthy in every aspect,” Caldwell said in the released statement. “She has demonstrated strong leadership in each of her roles, is a creative problem solver, an excellent communicator, and an effective city advocate. She is a long-time Ogden resident, passionate and committed to Ogden City. I expect that Mara will serve with great distinction as Chief Administrative Officer.”

Brown also commented.

“It is out of deep care for the Ogden City Community as well as Ogden City Staff that I sought the role of CAO,” she said. “My career up to this point has enabled me to develop skills in municipal law, municipal administration, and leadership and management, as well as have numerous professional and personal opportunities that I will draw upon to provide a strong foundation to assume this responsibility.”

Brown holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oregon and a Master of Science from Oregon State University. She has served as the chair of the Ogden Nature Center Board, president of the Women in Business Committee of the Ogden Weber Chamber, president of the Rex E. Lee Inn of Court, and president of the Utah Municipal Attorneys’ Association.