Ogden Metro Gang Unit officials arrest wanted suspect who fled officers, was found to have gun

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man law enforcement officers describe as a known gang member was arrested in Ogden on Friday after detectives say he fled and was found to have an illegal firearm.

Nicholas Louie Trujillo, 34, faces charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

At about 1:44 p.m., two detectives with the Ogden Metro Gang Unit observed Trujillo, who was known to them from previous interactions, the probable cause statement says. The statement says he is a known SAW gang member.

Trujillo was seen entering a market near 26th Street and Quincy Avenue, and leaving a few minutes later to get into the driver’s seat of an older-model white Cadillac, which was in a parking lot.

“We ran records checks and found he had a warrant for his arrest,” the officer’s statement says.

“He was still in the driver seat of the car and exited when we pulled behind him and turned on our red and blue lights. We advised that he had warrants for his arrest. We asked to check his pockets and he ultimately allowed it.”

One detective began looking through the Cadillac’s windows for any visible contraband, the statement says.

“As he was doing this, Nicholas turned and ran northwest, across 36th St towards some apartments on Quincy Ave. Detective Whitehead stayed behind with the vehicle after noticing there was heavy foot traffic and the Cadillac as well as our car was not secured. Detective Winder and I chased after him shouting ‘Police, Stop,’ but he continued until he failed to make it over a fence.”

Trujillo “continued to resist arrest, laying on his hands and refusing to obey lawful orders,” the officer’s statement says. Officers gained control of Trujillo and returned him to the Cadillac, where they looked through the windows and saw the handle of a firearm between the driver’s seat and the console.

“We retrieved a Hi-Point 9mm, with what appeared to be a fully loaded magazine with no rounds in the chamber. Nicholas was interviewed but denied knowledge of the gun despite being in the car moments before running and no one else having access to the Cadillac as it was secured by Detective Whitehead.”

Trujillo was booked into the Weber County Jail without bail.