Ogden mother arrested after leaving 11-month-old, 2-year-old, alone at apartment

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden mother was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly left her 11-month-old and 2-year-old children alone at their apartment.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Anhelicka Jaylynn Lopez, 23, is facing charges of:

Two counts of child endangerment, a third-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of child abuse/neglect, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance; marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

At approximately 6:55 a.m., officers responded to 610 1st St. on a report of child neglect in progress, the statement said.

“The complainant called and stated she found her neighbor’s 2 year old child alone standing outside of the apartment and screaming,” the statement said. “The child was only wearing a diaper and T-shirt. The complainant checked the apartment for their mother but was unable to locate her. The complainant then located an 11-month-old baby in the apartment. The oven was also turned on and open. The complainant then called police.”

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. The complainant did not know the children’s mother’s name and was unaware of where she may have gone, the statement said. Officers did a protective sweep in the apartment to verify that no one was inside. Officers did locate a bong in the in plain view in one of the bedrooms, the statement said. The bong, which was sitting on a chair and was easily accessible to the children, contained a burnt black residue in the bowl and smelled like burnt marijuana. There were dirty diapers and dirty milk bottles scattered throughout the apartment.

Officers later discovered the mother of the children was Anhelicka Lopez. The arresting officer attempted to call Lopez and left her a voicemail. The officer then contacted the Division of Child and Family Services to come take custody of the children.

Lopez called the officer back approximately one hour later, and said that she had left to get milk from Walmart. She stated it took her so long because she was walking.

“Anhelicka later arrived on scene wrapped in a blanket and she did not have any milk with her or any other groceries that would indicate she was at Walmart or any store,” the statement said. “Anhelicka was told to put her hands behind her back because she was being placed under arrest. Anhelicka then pulled away from officers and would not follow commands. Anhelicka was eventually taken to the ground and told to place her arms behind her back.”

Lopez allegedly refused to comply with orders and when the officer was attempting to place her in handcuffs she kicked the officer several times in the legs. The officer told Lopez to stop kicking and she replied: “then get off of me you stupid b—-.”

The suspect was placed into handcuffs and escorted to the officer’s patrol vehicle. She was searched and was allegedly found to be in possession of a THC cartridge.

Lopez was transported to Weber County Jail, where she was later released with conditions.