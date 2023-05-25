Ogden murder suspects appear linked to Kaysville road rage shootings

OGDEN, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men awaiting trial for an Ogden murder are now being investigated for a Kaysville road rage incident a month before the homicide.

Hugo Zamora, 25, and a 17-year-old accomplice early this month were charged in the March 14 shooting death of Robert Bien during a $60 robbery.

In the Ogden homicide the suspects drove a dark-colored, likely black Honda, just as the suspects in a Feb. 20 incident on I-15 in and near Kaysville, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

Also, ballistics tests by UHP’s sister agency, the State Bureau of Investigation, Roden said, have found shell casings in both incidents match.

But so far that’s not enough to charge Zamora and friend in the Kaysville incident. “There are still several aspects of this investigation to go before we reach that point,” Roden said.

That includes completion of DNA testing of the shell casings from both incidents, he said.

In the March homicide in Ogden, a witness who was with the victim, Bien, told investigators two individuals arrived in a vehicle and made contact with them on the side of the road, Zamora’s charging document said of the incident just before 3 a.m. at 2957 Childs Ave.

“The individuals in the car exited the car and one of them produced a handgun and committed a robbery on the victims. The witness advised the passenger took $60 from him and demanded they empty their pockets. One of the victims (later identified by police as the 34-year-old Bien) reportedly refused to cooperate with the suspects’ demands and was ultimately shot and killed.”

In the Kaysville incident in February the suspect Honda was driving on I-15 near Kaysville with its high beams on, police said at the time. Two other vehicles flashed their headlights at the Honda signaling them to dim theirs. Instead shots were fired from the suspect vehicle hitting one of the two vehicles.

The suspect car than left I-15 at a Kaysville exit, followed by the two other vehicles. Again shots were fired from the Honda, striking another vehicle that was uninvolved in the confrontations. There were no injuries.

