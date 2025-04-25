Ogden Nature Center to celebrate 50th anniversary

OGDEN, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Nature Center is marking its 50th anniversary with song, dance, art, food, dignitaries, wildlife and ecosystem presentations, plus birdhouses.
The center incorporated in 1975 on land donated by Defense Depot Ogden and now covers 152 acres of wildlife habitat, trails, viewing stands, streams, ponds and a visitor’s center nestled in the northwest quadrant of a busy urban landscape.
Events are set for Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the preserve, entrance located at 966 W 12th St., in Ogden.
“Head out to the Ogden Nature Center and enjoy fun and engaging activities, a water-wise perennial plant sale, live performances, sustainability specialists, environmental experts, arts, crafts, food trucks, exhibits, and more,” ONC announced.
“We’re celebrating 50 years of connecting our community and nature, plus Earth Day! Free admission for all and complimentary cupcakes, generously provided by Intermountain Health/McKay Dee Hospital, while supplies last !” As a reminder, no pets except for trained service animals.
The center is home to 20-30 deer at any given time, according to the ONC, as well as beaver and a breeding pair of foxes. Also on hand are all manner of birds from eagles and hawks, herons and pelicans, to crows, ducks and geese, and an array of reptiles and amphibians.
The center is bounded by Ogden’s busy 12th Street to the south, to the west and north by the former Defense Depot Ogden, now Ogden’s industrial park named Business Depot Ogden, plus the cities of Harrisville and, Farr West, and to the east by Ogden residential and commercials areas.
Among the nearly two miles of trails in the ONC is the Birdhouse Trail,where its 100-plus birdhouses will be augmented Saturday by new birdhouses from last month’s annual Birdhouse Contest, with 37 winning homemade efforts among the new inductees to the trail.
Another highlight Saturday is the 33rd birthday celebration for Sampson, the Red-tailed Hawk, the veteran among the center’s 20 ambassador animals used in educational outreach programs.
Through visitation and outreach, the ONC estimates it reaches 50,000 people a year.
Events and participants as follows:
SPECIAL EXHIBITS:
• 32nd Annual Birdhouse Exhibit – featuring over 100 new birdhouses — along Birdhouse Trail
• Earth Day Art – features artwork by hundreds of grade school children – inside the LS Peery Education Building
• Live Utah-Native Birds – features Owls, Hawks, Eagles, and a Raven — at the Nature Center mews
EXHIBITORS:
YMCA youth programs
Trails Foundation of Northern Utah
Utah Mountain Lion Conservation
Ogden City Water Conservation — water-wise landscaping
Ogden City Refuse, Sewer, and Storm — recycling information
Ogden City Sustainability
Ogden City Backflow — cross connection and cross contamination of water supply
Girl Scouts of Utah
League of Women Voters — voter registration
Great Old Broads for Wilderness — wild lands protection
Wasatch Audubon Society — local birding & membership
Fleet Feet
Scenic Utah — night sky protection and billboard control
Chromalox — veggie plant starts
ACT Utah — river clean up
9th Muse Academy of Art — drawing & painting classes for all ages
Greenwood Charter School
Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music
Eden Streets/Grow Ogden — growing food for local communities
Dancing Moose Farm — farm stays / handcrafted body care
Dinosaur Park
Oaxaca
City Nature Challenge — iNaturalist/bioblitz
ACTIVITIES:
Face Painting, “Species Invaders,” Children’s Hour, Origami, Nature Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Kite Making, Suni-ai Forest Bathing and Guided Nature Walks
ENTERTAINMENT/PRESENTATIONS:
11:30 — Eagle presentation
11:30 — Aoxaca
12:00 — 50th Birthday Celebration with Ogden City Mayor Ben Nadolski, Spiker Ribbon Cutting, Cupcakes and Art Unveiling in the Nest Gift Shop
12:30 — Hawks, Falcons, & Owls presentation
1:30 — Sampson’s (the Red-tailed Hawk) 33rd Birthday celebration!
1:30 – 2:45 — Celtic Beat Irish Dancing, African Dancing, Drumming & DIY
2:00 — Snakes presentation
3:00 — Reptiles presentation
VENDORS:
Local Artisan Collective — upcycled goods & a kids activity
TETHERS — photography
Mountain Girl Eclectic — rock, crystal, and flower mobiles
Willard Bay Gardens — native and waterwise plants
3G3D Printing — 3D printed animals
Zulma and David — handmade toys
Kirsten’s Vintage Soaps — handmade soaps
The Eco Location — mending kits / repurposing
Urban Prairie — microgreens / local food
FOOD:
Lucky Slice Pizza
World’s Best Corn Dogs
Jill’s Pink Drink
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
Taqueria La Loteria
Seek Chocolate Shop
Emme’s Cotton Candy
Grounds for Coffee
Many thanks to the following sponsors:
Presented by: Chromalox and sponsored by: Elliott-Hall Company, Northrop Grumman, Intermountain Health / McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden City Arts, Grounds for Coffee, Weber County R.A.M.P.