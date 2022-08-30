Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother.

“Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The child was ultimately reunited with his mother who was grateful for the officer’s assistance,” says a Tuesday morning Facebook post by Ogden PD.

The post had received over 100 “likes” and “loves” in its first two hours on Facebook.

Way to go, Ogden officers!