Ogden PD arrests man driving without license, required interlock device, in stolen vehicle

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police officers arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he was found driving in a vehicle previously reported stolen.

Gilbert Flores, 50, was stopped at 1:36 p.m. while driving east in the 100 block of 18th Street, his arrest document says.

“I had already confirmed prior that the vehicle was listed as stolen in NCIC,” the OCPD officer wrote in the affidavit. “I conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified by his state ID as Gilbert Flores.

“In a post-Miranda interview, Gilbert advised he took the vehicle after finding it on the street with an abandoned vehicle warning on it. The vehicle was originally stolen out of Riverdale. I spoke with a Riverdale PD officer, who advised that the victim of the theft was supportive of charges.

“I checked state records and found that Gilbert had a revoked license and has an IID restriction. Gilbert was aware of his revoked license and the IID requirement. There was no ignition interlock device in the vehicle.”

An ignition interlock device is usually installed on a vehicle by order of a judge after a DUI incident. If an IID is wired to a vehicle and it detects alcohol during the driver’s breath test, it does not allow the engine to start.

“The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge,” the officer’s statement says.

Flores’ most recent charges were in October, for alleged illegal drug possession.

Flores was ordered held without bail in the Weber County jail.