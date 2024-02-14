Ogden PD detonates suspicious package

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police responded to a suspicious package at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.

“As Officers arrived, there was concern that the package may contain explosives,” says a statement issued by the OCPD.

“The area was secured by police, who evacuated as many as possible and placed both DaVinci Schools on notice. The Bomb Squad responded to assess the package and ultimately used a detonation charge to destroy the package.

“No individuals were injured in the event, and it was discovered that the package was not an explosive device. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

“Ogden Police would like to thank the school administrators along with local businesses who cooperated in securing the area during the event.