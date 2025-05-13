Ogden PD: Officer shoots man who approached with knives, threats

OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after an Ogden City Police officer fired on a man who “armed himself, and threatened the officer with a pair of knives that had been concealed in his pockets.”

The officer shot the man, age 37, who was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, an agency news release says.

The incident began just after 2:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wall Avenue, where the man was reportedly walking in the roadway.

“During the encounter, the suspect armed himself and threatened the officer with a pair of knives that had been concealed in his pockets,” the OCPD release says.

“The suspect advanced towards the officer despite orders not to do so. The officer fired his handgun, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and is currently listed in stable condition. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.”

In keeping with Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol, another agency, the Weber County Attorney’s Office, will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

“The involved officer, a two-year veteran of the department, was thankfully uninjured. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following any officer-involved critical incident,” the release says.

“This step is taken to preserve the integrity of the investigation and support the well-being of the officer involved. The incident was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera, and the footage will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Police officers operate in rapidly evolving and often dangerous situations on a daily basis, consistently placing themselves in harm’s way. We are proud of the professionalism and composure they demonstrate in the face of such complex and challenging circumstances.”