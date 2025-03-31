Ogden PD: Passenger, 21, dead after car crosses into oncoming traffic

OGDEN, Utah, March 31, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A female passenger in a Ford Focus when its driver crossed into oncoming traffic in the 300 block of Harrison Boulevard has died from injuries she sustained.

The incident happened at about 12:07 a.m. Saturday, according to an Ogden City Police news release issued Monday.

“A silver Ford Focus had been traveling north on Harrison Boulevard when it crossed into the southbound lanes and subsequently collided head on with a Ford F350,” the release says.

“The 21-year-old female driver of the Focus was extricated and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

“A 21-year-old female passenger (identified as Tylar Palmer) in the Focus sustained significant injuries. She was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where she unfortunately passed away.”

The incident is under investigation by the Weber/Morgan CRASH Team and impairment is being investigated as a factor, the release says.

Anyone who may have information relating to the crash is asked to contact the Ogden City Police Traffic Unit at 801 395-8221, the OCPD statement says.

“We extend our condolences to those affected by this incident and want to remind drivers to avoid driving anytime they are impaired.”

A GoFundMe page that says it is based in Ogden says it has been established in the name of TyLar Londyn Palmer, reportedly to help pay for her funeral and the needs of her baby daughter.

“TyLar Londyn Palmer passed away early Saturday morning in a bad car accident at the age of 21, leaving behind her beautiful daughter and tons of family and friends who loved her so much and have been left in shock and heartbreak.

“We are trying to set this up to help pay for funeral expenses and with the baby.”

The page is not marked as having funds guaranteed, and Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee that funds collected will be used as stated. To check the page out for yourself, click here.