Ogden PD releases details in officer-involved shooting death in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police Chief Eric Young has released the name of an attempted homicide suspect who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a Riverdale gas station.

The man who died was William Marvin Toon, 28, of Highland, Young said in a news conference Tuesday at the Ogden City Police station.

Young said the investigation of Toon began on Dec. 10 of last year, when Toon allegedly stabbed a victim several times with scissors at a party in Utah County’s Pleasant Grove. The crime was categorized as an attempted homicide.

“The individual survived the stabbing, and it was actually caught on a video from a bystander from the party,” Young said. “Investigators in Utah County had been unable to locate and arrest Mr. Toon since the time of that stabbing. They’ve been in an ongoing investigation to try and locate him.”

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young Image Facebook screengrab

Pleasant Grove police had been working with sources to locate Toon and tracked him to a South Ogden residence. On Saturday, officials saw him leave the house, “and he fled in a vehicle, which resulted in a long, high-speed chase,” Young said, adding the pursuit went as far as Kaysville. “They were not able to capture him at that time.”

The investigation continued, and officials located the vehicle Toon had used to flee, with Toon as a passenger, at the Sinclair gas station at 686 W. Riverdale Road.

“Mr. Toon was walking into the store. The other individual was behind the driver’s side of the vehicle, and they were able to pin the vehicle and so the vehicle could not flee this time.”

Gang Strike Force and the Weber Morgan Narcotic Task Force officers secured the driver outside and entered the convenience store in an attempt to take Toon into custody, Young said.

“Officers from Ogden City and Utah County went inside of the store, trying to safely apprehend Mr. Toon. Mr. Toon did not cooperate with our efforts to be taken into custody. Something took place inside the store that resulted in Mr. Toon being shot several times by three officers from the (Ogden City) police department and one officer from the Pleasant Grove Police Department.”

Medical aid was rendered to Toon, but he died on scene, Young said. No gun or other weapon was found on Toon, he added.

The three Ogden officers did not have body cameras because they were working as part of The Strike Force or Narcotics Task Force, which does not use body cameras, Young said. The Pleasant Grove officer did have a body camera. Investigators will examine that officer’s camera and surveillance video from inside the Sinclair, Young said

All four officers who fired their guns are on paid administrative leave pending the findings of an Officer-Involved Critical Incident investigation, in keeping with OICI protocol.

A flier distributed to the media (shown below) says Toon had convictions for previous crimes including drug offenses, arson, driving under the influence, and recklessness. He served prison time, with a release on parole near the end of 2021 and his parole concluding in mid-2023.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the investigation continues.

To view the news conference, click here.