Ogden police: 17-year-old boy arrested after fatally shooting 16-year-old acquaintance

OGDEN, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Police officials took a 17-year-old boy into custody Saturday after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The boys knew each other, a statement from the Ogden Police Department says.

The shooting took place at a residence in the 300 block of 9th Street at about 5:20 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that a juvenile male (age 17) had shot another juvenile male (age 16) with a firearm,” the OPD statement says.

“Medical personnel responded and life-saving measures were attempted, however the victim succumbed to his injuries while on scene.

“Detectives responded and conducted an investigation. Following the investigation, juvenile male No. 1 was booked into Weber Valley Detention Center for charges of murder (a first-degree felony and possession of a firearm by a restricted person (a third-degree felony).

“Both juveniles were acquaintances. The motive for this incident is still under investigation. There are no additional suspects.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.