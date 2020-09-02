Ogden police arrest man after attempted carjacking at knifepoint, pursuit

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police arrested a man after an attempted carjacking at knifepoint which led to a pursuit through multiple counties Wednesday morning.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said that at 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2700 S. 1900 West.

“The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle at knifepoint, but was ultimately unsuccessful,” the news release said. “The suspect fled the scene in another stolen vehicle before officers arrived.”

Just after 11 a.m., officers located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on 12th Street in Ogden.

“The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated,” the news release said. “The pursuit route proceeded through multiple counties before officers with an assisting agency successfully executed a PIT maneuver and brought the chase to an end.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Following his arrest officers developed probable cause to believe he was driving while impaired, the news release said.

The suspect will be booked into jail on multiple charges including aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, fleeing, a third-degree felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

“This is an ongoing investigation and the suspect’s identity is not being released at this time,” the news release said.