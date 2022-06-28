Ogden Police Department seeks information on missing teen

OGDEN, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing teen Madeline “Mimi” Bartholomew.

“The Ogden City Police Department is looking for any information as to the whereabouts of Madeline Bartholomew,” according to its press release posted on its Facebook page at 9 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen walking away from her home in the area of the 1900 Block of Arapaho Circle at approximately 1 a.m. today in the area on Ogden’s southeast bench referred to as Shadow Valley.

“If you have any information please contact the Ogden City Police Department through dispatch at 801-395-8221 (case # 22G44346).”

Police say there are no indications the 16-year-old is in any imminent danger, department spokesman Duty Lt. Jason Vanderwarf said Monday night, despite posts from family and friends on social media suggesting otherwise.

“Understandably they are concerned but they have presented no evidence to us that indicates she is in any danger,” Vanderwarf said. “We’re treating this as a runaway, that she’s missing of her own accord.” For that reason, he said, she has not been assigned an Amber Alert, which can apply to ages up to 17 if kidnapped or endangered.

She is described as 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, Caucasian, with blue eyes, light brown hair with blond highlights, wearing clear-frame glasses. She was last seen wearing green Nikes, yellow Simpson shorts, and a white tank top.

The family and friend posts refer to a Detective Roberts, which is incorrect, Vanderwarf said. Roberts actually the name of the officer who took the initial report on the case.