Man who shot, killed ex-girlfriend outside Ogden grocery, turns gun on himself during SWAT standoff, police say

OGDEN, Utah, April 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department says a man who shot and killed a former girlfriend outside a local grocery store Saturday turned a gun on himself hours later during a neighborhood SWAT standoff.

“At 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1400 block of Harrison Boulevard on report of a gunshot wound,” the OPD statement says.

“Upon arrival, officers learned a 41-year-old woman had been killed after her former boyfriend confronted and shot her in the parking lot.

“The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting, but he was quickly identified and located in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of Maple Street in Ogden.

“The suspect — who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun — refused orders to surrender. The Ogden Metro SWAT team responded, and neighboring homes were evacuated.

“After a multi-hour negotiation, the suspect shot himself. SWAT paramedics rendered immediate aid before the suspect was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.”

The names of the woman killed and the man critically injured will be withheld pending family notifications, the statement says.

“Detectives with the Ogden Police Department and Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force are currently investigating the circumstances which led to the victim’s death. There are no outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to public safety.

“The Ogden Police Department wishes to extend its appreciation to the citizens and partner law enforcement agencies who assisted in the resolution of this incident.”