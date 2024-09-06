Ogden Police Dept. seeks tips in 21-year-old homicide

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case homicide.

“On 9/5/2003, Ogden Police officers were sent to a report of a body in the 100 Block of 25th Street. Officers checked the area and located the male victim, Carson Thonsen,” reads the department’s Thursday press release, posted 21 years to the day Thonsen’s body was found.

The victim was a transient who was camping with other transients in and around the area at the time of his death. Thonsen, middle name George, was 49 years old, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

To provide a tip https://bci.utah.gov/coldcases/carson-george-thonsen/

For a list of our other Ogden cold cases click here https://www.ogdencity.com/2666/Cold-Cases

OPD’s detective bureau can be reached at 801-629-8228.

“Gone but never forgotten,” the press release concludes. “Together we uncover, together we solve.”