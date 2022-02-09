Ogden police, deputies rescue teen who fell though pond ice

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police and emergency responders were able to rescue a teenager who fell through the ice Wednesday at the 21st Street Pond.

The call came to Weber Dispatch at 11:58 a.m. about two males, ages 17 and 19, who had fallen through the ice at the pond, 650 W. 20th St., and into the frigid water.

“Officers arrived on scene quickly and met one of the males, who had been able to get out of the water, and discovered the other person was still trapped in the ice,” a statement from the Ogden City Police Department says.

“Two officers went out onto the ice to attempt a rescue of the second victim, who was still struggling, and the officers also fell through the ice.”

Weber County deputies responded to assist and also ended up in the water, the statement says.

“After much effort, officers were able to rescue the victim from the ice. None of the officers or persons involved had significant injuries. We are grateful for the concerted effort of both law enforcement agencies working together to rescue the male. We are also grateful no one sustained serious injuries.

“We ask citizens to please be cautious around water where ice is present. In this season of ever-changing weather, it is uncertain as to the integrity of the ice.”