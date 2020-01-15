Ogden police find deceased man, woman in home

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police found a deceased man and woman in a home Tuesday evening.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at 840 22nd St. just after 8:30 p.m.

“It was reported that neighbors had not seen the occupants of the residence for at least a month,” the news release said. “Once inside, officers located two deceased individuals.”

At this time there is no indication of foul play and the preliminary investigation revealed that living conditions in the home may have contributed to their deaths. The home did not have water, electricity or gas, officials said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and Crime Scene Investigation responded to help process the scene.

The identities of the individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.