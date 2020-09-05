Ogden police investigate shooting after man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were called Friday night when a 40-year-old man went to McKay-Dee Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Cox, with the Ogden Police Department, said officers were dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. to the hospital, where the man was found to have a wound on his shin below the knee.

“He gave us multiple locations where it happened, and we aren’t even sure it happened in Ogden,” Cox told Gephardt Daily. “He’s not cooperating.”

There is no danger to the public, Cox said, adding that the shooting “was probably personal.”

The incident is still under investigation by Ogden Police detectives.

