Ogden police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident on 21st Street

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police responded to a “shots fired” call Monday evening on the 700 block of 21st Street.

Ogden Police Lt. Matt Ward said officers were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. after it was reported that several gunshots had been heard in the area.

“Someone in a Dodge Charger shot four rounds at another vehicle,” Ward said. “The vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.”

The victim told police he doesn’t know who shot at him.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver-gray Dodge Charger, and police are hoping someone may have witnessed or have video of the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Ogden police at 801-395-8221.