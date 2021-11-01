Ogden police investigate stabbing incident, suspect in custody

By
Laura Withers
-
Ogden Police car. File photo: Gephardt Daily/Laura Withers

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night near downtown Ogden.

Ogden officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to an apartment in the area of 800 25th St.

Police told Gephardt Daily that an altercation had taken place between the suspect and the victim, and the victim had a minor injury to his hand.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the incident was still under investigation later Sunday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.

Image: Google Maps

 

