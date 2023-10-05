Ogden police investigating incident at Ogden High School involving student and officer

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigations are underway of an incident at Ogden High School involving a School Resource Officer and a student.

“The Ogden Police Department is aware of a personal cell phone video that has been shared publicly regarding a student at Ogden High School and the School Resource Officer who is attempting to take the student into custody,” reads a press release on social media from the department Wednesday afternoon.

“At this time there are both internal reviews of the incident along with potential criminal charges for the student involved.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and as such, there are no other details to be released at this time.”

Contacted Wednesday night, Lt. Will Farr, author of the press release, said there would be no further information released regarding what is an active investigation. He declined to add even simple detail such as when the incident took place, and refused to discuss remarks in the Facebook comments thread attached to the release.