Ogden Police K9 Karma dies

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Karma, who died Oct. 2. The dog had served the department for more than six years.

In a post on Facebook, OPD said, “The Ogden Police Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of K9 Karma. He died following a months-long battle with a debilitating health condition.”

The post goes on to say that Karma “loved police work and excelled in every aspect of the position,” and describes the K9 as “a dedicated partner, friend, and—most importantly—family member.”

“Karma spent his final moments surrounded by those who loved him. We are forever grateful for his dedicated service to our department and city.

“Rest in Peace, Karma. You will be missed by all,” the post concludes.