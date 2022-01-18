Ogden police: Man arrested after assaulting, threatening woman, punching officers

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after police say he robbed and assaulted a woman, then punched a responding Ogden City Police officer twice in the nose.

In the Sunday incident, suspect Jason Crane is facing charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Ogden City police were called to the scene, and found the suspect standing in front of the residence, the officer wrote in Crane’s probable cause statement.

“I identified myself as a police officer and told him he was not free to leave,” the statement said. “He became agitated and animated, disregarding my orders for him to stop and ignoring my statements that he was under arrest.”

The officer chased Crane about a half block, the statement says.

“During this time, he took off his coat and swung it in a circle in front of him to interfere with officer efforts to use a taser. Then, as officers attempted to grab him, he punched one officer in the face (nose) twice, causing watery eyes and pain, and then used his elbow to strike another officer in the head. Other officers arrived and the suspect was finally subdued, after a lengthy struggle in the mud.”

The victim told officers she knew Crane, but hadn’t seen him in more than a decade. She said she was unloading groceries from her car when he followed her inside. The woman said she pushed him out and told him me could not come in, but he forced open the door and reentered the residence.

The victim said Crane told her he was going to have sex with her and kill her, and her young child would be next, the statement says. She resisted, and managed to push him out of the house and lock the door, the probable cause statement says.

Crane is being held without bail.